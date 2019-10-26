Los Angeles finished 22-23-5 in Western Conference action and 14-21-6 on the road a season ago. The Kings recorded 326 assists on 199 total goals last season.
The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams.
Wild Injuries: Jordan Greenway: day to day (undisclosed), Devan Dubnyk: day to day (upper body).
Kings Injuries: None listed.
