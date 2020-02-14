Minnesota is 27-23-7 and three points out of a playoff position in the Western Conference with 25 games left to play.

Boudreau was in his fourth season with the Wild and was hired by Chuck Fletcher, who has since been fired. He’s in his 13th season after previously coaching the Washington Capitals and Anaheim Ducks.

The 65-year-old took Minnesota to the playoffs in his first two seasons there.

___

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/tag/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports