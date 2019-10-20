Montreal went 44-30-8 overall during the 2018-19 season while going 19-18-4 on the road. The Canadiens scored 31 power play goals on 234 power play opportunities last season.
In their last meeting on Oct. 17, Montreal won 4-0.
Wild Injuries: Joel Eriksson Ek: out (lower body).
Canadiens Injuries: Joel Armia: day to day (lower body).
