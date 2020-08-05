Andrew Copp and Nikolaj Ehlers scored goals for the Jets, who took a 1-0 lead midway through the first on Ehlers’ even-strength score only to surrender Lindholm’s tying goal 18 seconds later on the power play.
Calgary went 3 for 4 on the power play while being whistled for just two penalties.
Connor Hellebuyck finished with 26 saves for Winnipeg.
Game 4 is Thursday.
