San Jose went 46-27-9 overall during the 2018-19 season while going 21-16-4 on the road. The Sharks scored 289 total goals last season, 57 on power plays and nine shorthanded.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season for the two teams.

Canadiens Injuries: Joel Armia: day to day (lower body).

Sharks Injuries: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

AD