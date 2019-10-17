Minnesota Wild (1-5-0, seventh in the Central Division) vs. Montreal Canadiens (2-2-2, seventh in the Atlantic Division)

Montreal; Thursday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Minnesota Wild travel to face the Montreal Canadiens.

Montreal went 44-30-8 overall and 25-12-4 at home during the 2018-19 season. The Canadiens were called for 293 penalties last season averaging 3.6 penalties and 8.3 penalty minutes per game.

Minnesota went 37-36-9 overall with a 21-18-2 record on the road a season ago. Goalies for the Wild recorded two shutouts last season while compiling a .904 save percentage.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season for the two teams.

Canadiens Injuries: Nick Cousins: day to day (back).

Wild Injuries: Mats Zuccarello: out (lower body).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

