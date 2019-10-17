Minnesota went 37-36-9 overall with a 21-18-2 record on the road a season ago. Goalies for the Wild recorded two shutouts last season while compiling a .904 save percentage.
The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season for the two teams.
Canadiens Injuries: Nick Cousins: day to day (back).
Wild Injuries: Mats Zuccarello: out (lower body).
