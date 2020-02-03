The Canadiens are 13-15-7 in Eastern Conference play. Montreal has surrendered 33 power-play goals, stopping 79.5% of opponent opportunities.

New Jersey took down Montreal 6-4 in the last meeting between these teams on Nov. 28. Blake Coleman scored two goals for the Devils in the win.

AD

TOP PERFORMERS: Kyle Palmieri leads the Devils with a plus-five in 47 games played this season. Nico Hischier has collected 8 points over the last 10 games for New Jersey.

AD

Tomas Tatar has collected 49 total points while scoring 20 goals and totaling 29 assists for the Canadiens. Jeff Petry has totaled 8 points over the last 10 games for Montreal.

LAST 10 GAMES: Canadiens: 6-4-0, averaging 2.7 goals, 4.8 assists, 3.5 penalties and 8.1 penalty minutes while giving up two goals per game with a .937 save percentage.

Devils: 3-4-3, averaging three goals, 5.1 assists, 3.4 penalties and 8.6 penalty minutes while giving up 3.9 goals per game with a .885 save percentage.

INJURIES: Devils: None listed.

Canadiens: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.