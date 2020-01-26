The Capitals are 21-9-1 in Eastern Conference play. Washington ranks second in the league shooting 11.1% and averaging 3.6 goals on 32.0 shots per game.

Montreal beat Washington 5-2 in the last meeting between these teams on Nov. 15.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tomas Tatar leads the Canadiens with 17 goals and has totaled 43 points. Ilya Kovalchuk has scored four goals over the last 10 games for Montreal.

John Carlson leads the Capitals with 60 points, scoring 13 goals and registering 47 assists. Alex Ovechkin has 11 goals and two assists over the last 10 games for Washington.

LAST 10 GAMES: Capitals: 6-4-0, averaging 3.8 goals, 6.1 assists, 3.5 penalties and 8.6 penalty minutes while giving up 2.9 goals per game with a .896 save percentage.

Canadiens: 4-5-1, averaging 2.3 goals, 3.6 assists, 3.4 penalties and 8.5 penalty minutes while giving up 2.5 goals per game with a .921 save percentage.

INJURIES: Canadiens: Brendan Gallagher: day to day (upper body).

Capitals: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.