The Canadiens are 19-21-7 against Eastern Conference opponents. Montreal leads the Eastern Conference recording 34.1 shots per game while averaging 2.9 goals.
The Penguins are 8-6-3 against opponents from the Metropolitan Division. Pittsburgh has given up 34 power-play goals, killing 82.1% of opponent chances.
TOP PERFORMERS: Tomas Tatar leads the Canadiens with 61 points, scoring 22 goals and collecting 39 assists. Jeff Petry has four goals and two assists over the last 10 games for Montreal.
Bryan Rust leads the Penguins with 27 goals and has 56 points. Jason Zucker has five goals and four assists over the last 10 games for Pittsburgh.
LAST 10 GAMES: Canadiens: 4-5-1, averaging 2.6 goals, 3.9 assists, 4.2 penalties and 9.8 penalty minutes while giving up 3.1 goals per game with a .903 save percentage.
Penguins: 4-5-1, averaging three goals, 4.8 assists, 3.9 penalties and eight penalty minutes while giving up 3.4 goals per game with an .882 save percentage.
INJURIES: Canadiens: None listed.
Penguins: None listed.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.