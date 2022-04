Placeholder while article actions load

A video of Lafleur’s goals and of him lifting the Stanley Cup played at the Bell Centre before fans gave him a standing ovation that lasted more than 10 minutes.

The Canadiens played tribute to the Hall of Famer who died Friday at age 70 with a ceremony.

MONTREAL — Montreal fans chanted the late Guy Lafleur’s name Saturday night before Canadiens took the ice to play the Boston Bruins.

On the boards, the usual ads were replaced by a simple tribute to Lafleur — listing his name, his number, his signature and the years of life -- 1951 to 2022.