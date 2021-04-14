The Flames are 18-21-3 against the rest of their division. Calgary has scored 28 power-play goals, converting on 20.4% of chances.
In their last meeting on March 13, Calgary won 3-1. Sean Monahan scored a team-high two goals for the Flames in the victory.
TOP PERFORMERS: Tyler Toffoli leads the Canadiens with 19 goals and has 30 points. Tatar has five goals and five assists over the last 10 games for Montreal.
Elias Lindholm has 36 total points while scoring 11 goals and totaling 25 assists for the Flames. Mikael Backlund has two goals and six assists over the last 10 games for Calgary.
LAST 10 GAMES: Canadiens: 5-4-1, averaging 2.8 goals, 5.2 assists, 3.1 penalties and 8.1 penalty minutes while giving up 2.8 goals per game with an .887 save percentage.
Flames: 3-7-0, averaging 2.4 goals, 4.4 assists, 2.9 penalties and 6.5 penalty minutes while giving up 2.8 goals per game with an .894 save percentage.
INJURIES: Canadiens: Ben Chiarot: out (hand).
Flames: None listed.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
