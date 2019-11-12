The Blue Jackets are 2-2-1 against opponents from the Metropolitan Division. Columbus has scored eight power-play goals, converting on 14.3% of chances.

The teams square off Tuesday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Drouin leads the Canadiens with seven goals and has totaled 15 points. Weber has five goals and five assists over the last 10 games for Montreal.

Pierre-Luc Dubois leads the Blue Jackets with 11 points, scoring six goals and adding five assists. Gustav Nyquist has collected 7 points over the last 10 games for Columbus.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Jackets: 3-5-2, averaging 2.4 goals, 4.3 assists, 3.3 penalties and 7.7 penalty minutes while giving up 3.3 goals per game with a .895 save percentage.

Canadiens: 6-3-1, averaging 3.5 goals, 4.8 assists, three penalties and 6.2 penalty minutes while giving up 2.9 goals per game with a .912 save percentage.

Canadiens Injuries: None listed.

Blue Jackets Injuries: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

