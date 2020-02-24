The Canucks have gone 13-15-2 away from home. Vancouver is fifth in the league averaging 5.7 assists per game, led by Tyler Toffoli with 1.0.
In their last matchup on Dec. 17, Montreal won 3-1. Domi recorded a team-high 2 points for the Canadiens.
TOP PERFORMERS: Tomas Tatar has recorded 55 total points while scoring 21 goals and collecting 34 assists for the Canadiens. Nicholas Suzuki has collected 7 points over the last 10 games for Montreal.
Elias Pettersson leads the Canucks with 25 goals and has recorded 59 points. J.T. Miller has scored five goals over the last 10 games for Vancouver.
LAST 10 GAMES: Canucks: 4-4-2, averaging 3.3 goals, 5.6 assists, 4.8 penalties and 14.9 penalty minutes while giving up 3.2 goals per game with a .911 save percentage.
Canadiens: 5-4-1, averaging 2.6 goals, 3.7 assists, 3.9 penalties and 9.5 penalty minutes while giving up 2.7 goals per game with a .908 save percentage.
INJURIES: Canadiens: Xavier Ouellet: day to day (concussion).
Canucks: None listed.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.