The Golden Knights are 11-9-3 on the road. Vegas has given up 34 power-play goals, killing 78.7% of opponent chances.

In their last meeting on Oct. 31, Montreal won 5-4. Tomas Tatar recorded a team-high 2 points for the Canadiens.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tatar has recorded 43 total points while scoring 17 goals and adding 26 assists for the Canadiens. Kovalchuk has recorded three goals and four assists over the last 10 games for Montreal.

Max Pacioretty leads the Golden Knights with 20 goals and has recorded 46 points. Reilly Smith has five goals and two assists over the last 10 games for Vegas.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Knights: 5-5-0, averaging 3.3 goals, 4.2 assists, 3.4 penalties and 7.8 penalty minutes while allowing 3.2 goals per game with a .879 save percentage.

Canadiens: 3-6-1, averaging two goals, three assists, 3.4 penalties and 8.5 penalty minutes while giving up 2.3 goals per game with a .928 save percentage.

INJURIES: Canadiens: Brendan Gallagher: day to day (upper body).

Golden Knights: Cody Glass: out (lower body), William Karlsson: out (upper body).

