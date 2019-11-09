The Kings are 2-6-1 on the road. Los Angeles has scored six power-play goals, converting on 10% of chances.

The teams match up Saturday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Drouin has recorded 13 total points while scoring seven goals and adding six assists for the Canadiens. Shea Weber has collected six assists over the last 10 games for Montreal.

Anze Kopitar has recorded 15 total points while scoring four goals and totaling 11 assists for the Kings. Jeff Carter has four goals and one assist over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

LAST 10 GAMES: Kings: 3-6-1, averaging 2.1 goals, 3.3 assists, four penalties and 8.6 penalty minutes while allowing 3.4 goals per game with a .885 save percentage.

Canadiens: 6-3-1, averaging 3.6 goals, 4.7 assists, 3.4 penalties and 7.3 penalty minutes while giving up 2.7 goals per game with a .914 save percentage.

Canadiens Injuries: None listed.

Kings Injuries: Trevor Lewis: day to day (lower body).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

