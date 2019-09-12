FILE - In this April 22, 2019, file photo, Winnipeg Jets’ Josh Morrissey speaks to media at their closing press conference after losing in the first round of the NHL playoffs, in Winnipeg, Manitoba. The Winnipeg Jets have signed defenseman Josh Morrissey to an eight-year, $50 million contract extension. The Jets announced the move on Thursday, Sept. 12, 2019, one day before the start of training camp. (John Woods/The Canadian Press via AP, File) (Associated Press)

WINNIPEG, Manitoba — The Winnipeg Jets have signed defenseman Josh Morrissey to an eight-year, $50 million contract extension.

The Jets announced the move on Thursday, one day before the start of training camp.

The deal, which starts in 2020-21 and carries Morrissey through the 2027-28 season, has an average annual value of $6.25 million.

The 24-year-old Morrissey had one year left on a two-year contract with a cap hit of $3.15 million.

Morrissey will get paid $8 million in the first two years and fourth year of the deal. He receives $5.2 million in the third year, $6.4 million in the fifth year and $4.8 million in each of the last three seasons.

Morrissey had a career-high 31 points (six goals, 25 assists) in 59 games with the Jets last season.

A first-round pick (13th overall) by the Jets in 2013, Morrissey was third on the team in average ice time last season at 22 minutes 24 seconds.

Morrissey returns to a Jets blueline that lost Jacob Trouba, Tyler Myers and Ben Chiarot during the offseason.

