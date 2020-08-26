Myers ended it quickly, connecting on a shot from the right point that glanced off the stick of the Islanders’ Anders Lee on the way in.

“(Sean Couturier) gave me to the puck low to high there, and I saw that I had a lane,” Myers said. “I was just trying to get it on net, and it went in. I’ll take it. Good feeling.”

Kevin Hayes scored twice in the first period for Philadelphia, Couturier also had a goal, and Carter Hart made 31 saves.

“We’ve been very good at protecting leads,” Philadelphia coach Alain Vigneault said. “And tonight it got a little bit away from us, but we found a way to get it done in overtime.”

Lee and Anthony Beauvillier also scored for the Islanders. Semyon Varlamov had seven saves before he was benched late in the first period. Thomas Greiss finished with 20 stops the rest of the way.

The Flyers scored three times in the first 15:09, chasing Varlamov. He had shut them out in Game 1 and built an Islanders’ playoff record shutout streak of 138:17 before Philadelphia broke through in the first period.

Game 3 is Thursday night.

The Flyers, the top seed in the Eastern Conference, sorely needed more production from their top goal-scorers and finally got it.

“This group has been very competitive, very combative when we lost a game,” Vigneault said. “There’s been an extra sense of urgency and preparation in the next game that we’re playing. And without a doubt, tonight’s game the guys were ready, they were focused. We knew we had to win, and they went out found a way to get it done.”

Hayes scored off a rush with a wrister from the left circle that rattled in off the post 1:57 into the game. Hayes got his second when he beat Varlamov with a sharp-angle shot from the left at 9:43.

Couturier followed later in the period with a slick one, picking up the puck in the neutral zone, slipping around defenseman Nick Leddy and deking Varlamov. That’s when Greiss was sent in to make his playoff debut in relief of Varlamov.

The momentum started to even out in the second period. With the Islanders on a power play, Lee tipped in a beautiful cross-ice feed from Mathew Barzal to get New York on the board.

Beauvillier made it a one-goal game on a rush 11:11 into the third period. Pageau lifted a wrist shot over Hart’s glove to tie the game with 2:09 left, despite a Flyers’ claim that New York was offside entering the zone.

“Obviously, not the first period we set out to have,” Lee said. “You have to understand, there’s a lot of game left. We just had to stick with it and stay positive.”

The Flyers don’t have much time to bask in the good feelings with the second leg of the back-to-back on Thursday night.

“Enjoy it quickly and get ready for tomorrow,” Hayes said.

NOTES: Hayes recorded the first multi-goal playoff game of his career. ... Hart improved to 7-3 in the playoffs, including 3-0 after losses. ... The Flyers are 8-0 in the playoffs when scoring first. ... Since Jan. 7, Philadelphia is 11-0-0 after a loss. ... New York was 1 for 3 on power plays; Pholadelphia was 0 for 2.

