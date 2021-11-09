NOTES: Oilers F Zack Kassian was limited to three-plus minutes on the ice, leaving the game with a lower-body injury. Tippett said he didn’t have an update after the game. ... Detroit RW Sam Gagner played in his 900th game. Edmonton drafted Gagner No. 6 overall in 2007 and he had 317 points with the Oilers in 542 games from 2007 to 2014 and from 2018 to 2020. ... McDavid is on his sixth point streak of at least 10 games, and just six players had at least that many before turning 25: Wayne Gretzky (14), Denis Savard (8), Pierre Turgeon (7), Mario Lemieux (7), Paul Coffey (7) and Mike Bossy (7). ... Red Wings D Gustav Lindstrom was in the lineup for the second straight game after being activated from IR. ... Skinner was recalled from the AHL’s Bakersfield Condo on Oct. 30 when Mike Smith went on IR. ... Namestnikov is the nephew of former Red Wings player Vyacheslav Kozlov and son of ex-NHL player Evgeny Namestnikov.