The Stars are 6-4-2 against the rest of their division. Dallas has converted on 16.8% of power-play opportunities, scoring 16 power-play goals.

The teams match up Saturday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Josi leads the Predators with 19 assists and has collected 26 points this season. Calle Jarnkrok has scored five goals over the last 10 games for Nashville.

AD

Roope Hintz leads the Stars with 11 goals and has 14 points. Alexander Radulov has recorded five assists over the last 10 games for Dallas.

AD

LAST 10 GAMES: Stars: 5-3-2, averaging 1.9 goals, 3.5 assists, three penalties and 6.3 penalty minutes while allowing two goals per game with a .940 save percentage.

Predators: 5-3-2, averaging 2.9 goals, 5.1 assists, 4.4 penalties and 11.6 penalty minutes while giving up 2.8 goals per game with a .901 save percentage.

INJURIES: Predators: None listed.

Stars: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

AD