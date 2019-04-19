Dallas Stars (43-32-7, fourth in the Central Division during the regular season) vs. Nashville Predators (47-29-6, first in the Central Division during the regular season)

Nashville, Tennessee; Saturday, 3 p.m. EDT

WESTERN CONFERENCE FIRST ROUND: Series tied 2-2

BOTTOM LINE: The Nashville Predators host the Dallas Stars in game five of the Western Conference first round with the series tied 2-2. The teams meet Saturday for the 10th time this season. The Stars won the last matchup 5-1. Roope Hintz scored a team-high two goals for the Stars in the victory.

The Predators are 14-11-1 against opponents from the Central Division. Nashville has scored 33 power-play goals, converting on 12.9 percent of chances.

The Stars are 14-10-2 in division matchups. Dallas has surrendered 41 power-play goals, killing 82.8 percent of opponent opportunities.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ryan Johansen has recorded 64 total points while scoring 14 goals and collecting 50 assists for the Predators. P.K. Subban has three goals and five assists over the last 10 games for Nashville.

Tyler Seguin has recorded 80 total points while scoring 33 goals and totaling 47 assists for the Stars. Alexander Radulov has seven goals and five assists over the last 10 games for Dallas.

LAST 10 GAMES: Stars: 6-2-2, averaging 2.7 goals, 4.7 assists, 3.2 penalties and 6.7 penalty minutes while giving up 2.1 goals per game with a .938 save percentage.

Predators: 7-3-0, averaging 2.5 goals, 4.1 assists, 4.4 penalties and 9.1 penalty minutes while giving up 2.3 goals per game with a .928 save percentage.

Predators Injuries: Wayne Simmonds: out (lower body), Brian Boyle: out (appendix).

Stars Injuries: Mattias Janmark: day to day (undisclosed).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

