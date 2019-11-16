The Blackhawks are 0-1-1 against opponents from the Central Division. Chicago has converted on 14.3% of power-play opportunities, scoring eight power-play goals.

In their last meeting on Oct. 29, Nashville won 3-0. Nick Bonino scored three goals for the Predators.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mattias Ekholm leads the Predators with a plus-10 in 18 games played this season. Josi has recorded two goals and nine assists over the last 10 games for Nashville.

Patrick Kane leads the Blackhawks with 14 total assists and has recorded 23 points. David Kampf has three goals over the last 10 games for Chicago.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blackhawks: 5-3-2, averaging three goals, 5.5 assists, 3.9 penalties and 7.8 penalty minutes while allowing 2.8 goals per game with a .931 save percentage.

Predators: 5-3-2, averaging 3.6 goals, 5.7 assists, 3.7 penalties and eight penalty minutes while giving up 2.6 goals per game with a .909 save percentage.

Predators Injuries: None listed.

Blackhawks Injuries: None listed.

