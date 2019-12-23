The Coyotes are 7-3-3 against opponents from the Pacific Division. Arizona serves 6.6 penalty minutes per game, the fewest in the league. Jakob Chychrun leads the team averaging 0.7.

Arizona defeated Nashville 5-2 in the last meeting between these teams on Oct. 17. Phil Kessel scored two goals for the Coyotes in the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Josi leads the Predators with 13 goals and has totaled 33 points. Ryan Ellis has totaled two goals and seven assists over the last 10 games for Nashville.

Conor Garland leads the Coyotes with 12 goals and has 17 points. Clayton Keller has six goals and six assists over the last 10 games for Arizona.

LAST 10 GAMES: Coyotes: 6-4-0, averaging 3.1 goals, 5.2 assists, 3.1 penalties and 6.7 penalty minutes while allowing 2.7 goals per game with a .910 save percentage.

Predators: 5-3-2, averaging 3.6 goals, 5.2 assists, 4.6 penalties and 12.5 penalty minutes while giving up 3.2 goals per game with a .893 save percentage.

INJURIES: Predators: Mikael Granlund: day to day (lower body).

Coyotes: Conor Garland: day to day (upper body), Darcy Kuemper: out (lower body).

