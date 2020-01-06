The Bruins have gone 10-6-2 away from home. Boston ranks eighth in the league shooting 10.5% and averaging 3.3 goals on 31.0 shots per game.

In their last meeting on Dec. 21, Nashville won 4-3. Josi scored two goals for the Predators.

TOP PERFORMERS: Josi leads the Predators with 44 points, scoring 14 goals and collecting 30 assists. Smith has recorded eight goals and three assists over the last 10 games for Nashville.

Brad Marchand leads the Bruins with a plus-18 in 43 games played this season. Patrice Bergeron has seven goals and three assists over the last 10 games for Boston.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bruins: 4-1-5, averaging 2.9 goals, 5.3 assists, three penalties and six penalty minutes while allowing 2.4 goals per game with a .922 save percentage.

Predators: 5-3-2, averaging four goals, 6.4 assists, 4.5 penalties and 11.2 penalty minutes while giving up 3.4 goals per game with a .894 save percentage.

INJURIES: Predators: Dante Fabbro: day to day (upper-body), Matt Duchene: day to day (illness).

Bruins: None listed.

