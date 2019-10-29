Chicago finished 36-34-12 overall and 14-8-4 in Central Division play a season ago. The Blackhawks recorded 463 assists on 267 total goals last season.
The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting this season for the two teams.
Predators Injuries: Matt Duchene: day to day (lower body), Filip Forsberg: day to day (lower body).
Blackhawks Injuries: None listed.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
AD
AD