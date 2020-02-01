The Golden Knights are 17-11-3 in Western Conference play. Vegas has scored 32 power-play goals, converting on 22.2% of chances.

In their last meeting on Nov. 27, Vegas won 4-3.

TOP PERFORMERS: Roman Josi leads the Predators with 51 points, scoring 14 goals and collecting 37 assists. Forsberg has four goals and five assists over the last 10 games for Nashville.

Max Pacioretty leads the Golden Knights with 21 goals and has recorded 47 points. Shea Theodore has collected eight assists over the last 10 games for Vegas.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Knights: 4-5-1, averaging 3.1 goals, 4.2 assists, three penalties and six penalty minutes while allowing 3.5 goals per game with a .877 save percentage.

Predators: 5-4-1, averaging three goals, 4.7 assists, 3.7 penalties and eight penalty minutes while giving up 3.2 goals per game with a .902 save percentage.

INJURIES: Predators: None listed.

Golden Knights: Cody Glass: day to day (lower body), William Karlsson: out (upper body).

