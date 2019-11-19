The Jets are 3-1-0 against Central Division teams. Winnipeg averages just 2.2 per game, the fewest in the league. Dmitry Kulikov leads them averaging 0.4.

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting this season for the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Forsberg leads the Predators with nine goals, adding six assists and totaling 15 points. Roman Josi has totaled three goals and eight assists over the last 10 games for Nashville.

AD

AD

Nikolaj Ehlers leads the Jets with nine goals and has recorded 16 points. Kyle Connor has totaled eight assists over the last 10 games for Winnipeg.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jets: 7-2-1, averaging 2.9 goals, 4.9 assists, 2.4 penalties and 5.1 penalty minutes while giving up 2.6 goals per game with a .920 save percentage.

Predators: 4-4-2, averaging 3.2 goals, 5.5 assists, 3.5 penalties and 7.6 penalty minutes while giving up 3.2 goals per game with a .887 save percentage.

Predators Injuries: None listed.

Jets Injuries: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

AD