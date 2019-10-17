Nashville went 47-29-6 overall and 27-21-2 in Western Conference action in the 2018-19 season. The Predators averaged 2.9 goals on 32.7 shots per game last season.
The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams.
Coyotes Injuries: Lawson Crouse: day to day (upper body).
Predators Injuries: Rocco Grimaldi: day to day (lower body), Filip Forsberg: day to day (lower body).
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
