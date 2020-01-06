The 55-year-old Laviolette went 248-143-60 in 5 1/2 seasons with Nashville. The Predators lost to Pittsburgh in the 2017 Stanley Cup Final, made it to the second round in 2018 and were eliminated in the first round a year ago.
Nashville is 19-15-7 so far this year, good for sixth in the Central Division.
___
More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.