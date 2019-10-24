Minnesota went 12-10-4 in Central Division games and 21-18-2 on the road during the 2018-19 season. The Wild scored 210 total goals last season, 49 on power plays and five shorthanded.
The teams meet for the second time this season. The Predators won the last matchup 5-2.
Predators Injuries: Filip Forsberg: day to day (lower body).
Wild Injuries: Jordan Greenway: day to day (undisclosed), Devan Dubnyk: day to day (upper body).
