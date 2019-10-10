Washington Capitals (2-0-2, second in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Nashville Predators (2-1-0, third in the Central Division)

Nashville, Tennessee; Thursday, 8 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Washington Capitals travel to take on the Nashville Predators.

Nashville finished 47-29-6 overall and 25-14-2 at home a season ago. The Predators averaged 3.7 penalties and 8.4 penalty minutes per game.

Washington finished 48-26-8 overall a season ago while going 24-15-2 on the road. Goalies for the Capitals recorded four shutouts last season while compiling a .904 save percentage.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams.

Predators Injuries: None listed.

Capitals Injuries: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

