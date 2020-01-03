The Predators are 10-9-3 in conference games. Nashville averages 9.3 penalty minutes per game, the eighth-most in the NHL. Austin Watson leads the team serving 44 total minutes.

In their last meeting on Oct. 12, Los Angeles won 7-4.

TOP PERFORMERS: Anze Kopitar leads the Kings with 37 points, scoring 15 goals and adding 22 assists. Tyler Toffoli has scored four goals over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

Roman Josi has recorded 41 total points while scoring 14 goals and totaling 27 assists for the Predators. Craig Smith has five goals and two assists over the last 10 games for Nashville.

LAST 10 GAMES: Predators: 4-5-1, averaging 3.6 goals, 5.4 assists, 3.6 penalties and 8.8 penalty minutes while allowing 3.7 goals per game with a .878 save percentage.

Kings: 5-3-2, averaging 2.9 goals, 5.2 assists, three penalties and 6.6 penalty minutes while giving up 2.7 goals per game with a .909 save percentage.

INJURIES: Kings: Dustin Brown: day to day (illness).

Predators: None listed.

