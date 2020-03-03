The Predators are 10-6-1 against opponents in the Central Division. Nashville has scored 34 power-play goals, converting on 16.1% of chances.
In their last meeting on Oct. 24, Nashville won 4-0.
TOP PERFORMERS: Kevin Fiala leads the Wild with 49 points, scoring 20 goals and adding 29 assists. Zach Parise has recorded three goals and five assists over the last 10 games for Minnesota.
Filip Forsberg leads the Predators with 18 goals and has 43 points. Mikael Granlund has four goals and four assists over the last 10 games for Nashville.
LAST 10 GAMES: Predators: 6-3-1, averaging 2.8 goals, 4.7 assists, 2.9 penalties and 6.9 penalty minutes while giving up 2.8 goals per game with a .919 save percentage.
Wild: 6-3-1, averaging 3.6 goals, 6.3 assists, three penalties and 6.3 penalty minutes while giving up 2.3 goals per game with a .915 save percentage.
INJURIES: Wild: None listed.
Predators: None listed.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.