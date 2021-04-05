The Red Wings are 13-22-5 against opponents in the Central Division. Detroit has converted on 12.3% of power-play opportunities, recording 14 power-play goals.

The Predators are 20-18-1 against opponents in the Central Division. Nashville averages 9.1 penalty minutes per game, the ninth-most in the league. Mathieu Olivier leads the team serving 51 total minutes.

In their last meeting on March 25, Nashville won 7-1. Rocco Grimaldi scored four goals for the Predators.

TOP PERFORMERS: Robby Fabbri leads the Red Wings with 10 goals, adding eight assists and totaling 18 points. Anthony Mantha has 6 points over the last 10 games for Detroit.

Filip Forsberg leads the Predators with 11 goals and has 29 points. Grimaldi has five goals over the last 10 games for Nashville.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Wings: 4-5-1, averaging two goals, 3.5 assists, 3.6 penalties and 7.8 penalty minutes while giving up 2.6 goals per game with a .914 save percentage.

Predators: 8-2-0, averaging 2.7 goals, 3.9 assists, 3.4 penalties and 7.9 penalty minutes while allowing 1.4 goals per game with a .958 save percentage.

INJURIES: Red Wings: Jonathan Bernier: day to day (lower body), Sam Gagner: day to day (undisclosed), Robby Fabbri: day to day (undisclsoed), Bobby Ryan: day to day (upper body).

Predators: Alexandre Carrier: out (lower body), Viktor Arvidsson: day to day (undisclosed), Filip Forsberg: out (upper body).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.