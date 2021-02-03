Nashville went 12-7-1 in division action and 18-12-4 on the road a season ago. The Predators scored 39 power play goals with a 17.3% success rate on power play opportunities last season.
The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams.
INJURIES: Panthers: None listed.
Predators: Brad Richardson: day to day (upper body), Luke Kunin: day to day (lower body).
