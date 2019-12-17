The Predators are 6-6-1 in road games. Nashville is seventh in the league recording 8.8 points per game, averaging 3.3 goals and 5.5 assists.

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mathew Barzal leads the Islanders with 14 assists and has recorded 27 points this season. Josh Bailey has totaled seven assists over the last 10 games for New York.

Josi has collected 29 total points while scoring nine goals and totaling 20 assists for the Predators. Calle Jarnkrok has recorded three goals and four assists over the last 10 games for Nashville.

LAST 10 GAMES: Predators: 5-3-2, averaging 2.8 goals, 4.4 assists, 4.2 penalties and 11.2 penalty minutes while giving up 2.7 goals per game with a .909 save percentage.

Islanders: 6-4-0, averaging 2.4 goals, 3.7 assists, 3.3 penalties and eight penalty minutes while giving up 1.9 goals per game with a .943 save percentage.

INJURIES: Islanders: Nick Leddy: day to day (lower body).

Predators: Mikael Granlund: day to day (lower body).

