Nedeljkovic makes 17 saves, Red Wings blank Devils 3-0

NEWARK, N.J. — Alex Nedeljkovic had 17 saves, Oskar Sundqvist and Tyler Bertuzzi each had a goal and assist and the Detroit Red Wings beat the New Jersey Devils 3-0 on Sunday. The win snapped a two-game losing streak for the Red Wings and came a day after they were blown out by the Pittsburgh Penguins 7-2.

Sundqvist scored in the first period and Bertuzzi and Michael Rasmussen added late empty-net goals.

New Jersey goaltender Andrew Hammond made 21 saves as the Devils lost their seventh straight game at home.

The shutout was fourth of the season for Nedeljkovic and it involved a little good luck and a good challenge by the Detroit bench.

Late in the second period, Devils forward Yegor Sharangovich took a bad-angle shot from the right corner that hit off the pad of a screened Nedeljkovic and went into the net, seemingly tying the game.

The Red Wings challenged the goal. The replay showed Devils defenseman Damon Severson was clearly offside entering the zone, nullifying the goal.

Detroit lost an apparent Adam Erne goal with 7:56 left when the officials decided the Red Wings forward interfered with Hammond on a shot by Danny DeKeyser.

Sundqvist opened the scoring with 4:12 left in the first period on a bang-bang play. Bertuzzi poked the puck off the stick of Devils forward Andreas Johnsson in the corner and it rolled right to Sundqvist for a quick shot that beat a startled Hammond.

UP NEXT

Red Wings: At Toronto on Tuesday night in second game of season-ending three-game road trip.

Devils: At Ottawa on Tuesday.

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

