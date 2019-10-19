Mathew Barzal and Michael Dal Colle also tallied for the Islanders. Greiss, who started ahead of Semyon Varlamov on the second night of a back-to-back, had 34 saves.

Seth Jones also had a goal and Korpisalo finished with 31 saves as Columbus lost in overtime for the second consecutive night.

Barzal started it when he settled down a bouncing puck on his way down the right side, got out in front of Columbus defender Zach Werenski and beat Korpisalo with a tap between the pads. The goal 8:24 into the game was Barzal’s fourth of the season.

Jones tied the score for Columbus later in the first with a wrist shot from the top of the left circle, his first goal of the season. Dal Colle got his first on an easy rebound to put the Islanders up 2-1 at the first intermission.

NOTES: Columbus had no penalties, and New York had just one. ... Kukan was in the lineup after being scratched the previous five games. He replaced injured D Ryan Murray. ... With an assist on Dal Colle’s goal, Nelson has six points in the past five games. ... Barzal has six points in the past four games. ... Jenner’s second-period goal was his 200th NHL point. ... Columbus’ last six games have been decided by one goal.

Islanders: Host Arizona on Thursday.

Blue Jackets: At Toronto on Monday.

