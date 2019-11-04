New Orleans finished 33-49 overall during the 2018-19 season while going 14-27 on the road. The Pelicans averaged 7.4 steals, 5.4 blocks and 14.8 turnovers per game last season.

The matchup Monday is the first meeting this season for the two teams.

Nets Injuries: Kevin Durant: out (achilles).

Pelicans Injuries: Zion Williamson: out (right knee), Darius Miller: out (achilles), Brandon Ingram: day to day (hand), Derrick Favors: day to day (right knee soreness).

