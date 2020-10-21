The Devils acquired the right wing in December from Arizona as part of the multiplayer deal that sent Taylor Hall to the Coyotes. He had a goal and an assist in four games with New Jersey but spent most of the season at Binghamton (AHL). He was Arizona’s first-round selection, 30th overall, in the 2015 NHL draft.
___
More AP NHL: www.apnews.com/NHL and www.twitter.com/AP_Sports
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.