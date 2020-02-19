The Sharks are 12-14-3 on the road. San Jose averages 11.0 penalty minutes per game, the second-most in the league. Barclay Goodrow leads the team serving 80 total minutes.
The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season for the two teams.
TOP PERFORMERS: Kyle Palmieri leads the Devils with 22 goals, adding 19 assists and totaling 41 points. Damon Severson has totaled 8 points over the last 10 games for New Jersey.
Alexander True leads the Sharks with a plus-two in six games played this season. Brent Burns has recorded six assists over the last 10 games for San Jose.
LAST 10 GAMES: Sharks: 5-5-0, averaging 2.6 goals, 4.6 assists, 4.5 penalties and 12.2 penalty minutes while giving up 2.8 goals per game with a .913 save percentage.
Devils: 4-3-3, averaging 3.1 goals, five assists, three penalties and 6.6 penalty minutes while giving up 2.9 goals per game with a .920 save percentage.
INJURIES: Devils: None listed.
Sharks: None listed.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
