The Devils are 5-10-0 on the road. New Jersey averages 9.4 penalty minutes per game, the seventh-most in the league. P.K. Subban leads the team serving 36 total minutes.

In their last meeting on Oct. 25, Arizona won 5-3.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alex Goligoski leads the Coyotes with a plus-11 in 34 games played this season. Clayton Keller has three goals and six assists over the last 10 games for Arizona.

Kyle Palmieri leads the Devils with 11 goals and has 19 points. Blake Coleman has totaled four goals and four assists over the last 10 games for New Jersey.

LAST 10 GAMES: Devils: 2-7-1, averaging 2.3 goals, four assists, 4.3 penalties and 9.5 penalty minutes while allowing 3.3 goals per game with a .896 save percentage.

Coyotes: 5-3-2, averaging 2.6 goals, 4.5 assists, 2.8 penalties and 6.1 penalty minutes while giving up 2.4 goals per game with a .924 save percentage.

INJURIES: Coyotes: Jason Demers: out (lower body).

Devils: Louis Domingue: day to day (lower-body).

