The Devils have gone 5-7-0 away from home. New Jersey has converted on 13.6% of power-play opportunities, scoring 14 power-play goals.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Forsberg leads the Predators with 10 goals, adding eight assists and collecting 18 points. Calle Jarnkrok has totaled five goals and two assists over the last 10 games for Nashville.

Kyle Palmieri leads the Devils with a plus-three in 28 games played this season. Blake Coleman has collected 9 points over the last 10 games for New Jersey.

LAST 10 GAMES: Devils: 3-6-1, averaging 2.4 goals, 4.2 assists, 3.9 penalties and nine penalty minutes while allowing 3.5 goals per game with a .888 save percentage.

Predators: 3-5-2, averaging 2.3 goals, 4.3 assists, 3.6 penalties and 8.9 penalty minutes while giving up 3.2 goals per game with a .880 save percentage.

Predators Injuries: Mikael Granlund: day to day (lower body).

Devils Injuries: Kevin Rooney: out (upper body), Sami Vatanen: out (upper body), Nico Hischier: day to day (illness).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

