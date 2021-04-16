The Rangers are 21-16-6 against division opponents. New York is ninth in the NHL averaging 5.5 assists per game, led by Tarmo Reunanen with 1.0.

The Devils are 14-22-6 in division games. New Jersey has scored 16 power-play goals, converting on 13.3% of chances.

The teams meet for the second straight game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Adam Fox leads the Rangers with 35 assists and has 40 points this season. Artemi Panarin has 10 assists over the last 10 games for New York.

Jesper Bratt leads the Devils with 25 points, scoring five goals and adding 20 assists. Pavel Zacha has three goals and three assists over the last 10 games for New Jersey.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rangers: 6-2-2, averaging 3.7 goals, 6.3 assists, 3.2 penalties and 7.3 penalty minutes while giving up 2.3 goals per game with a .920 save percentage.

Devils: 2-6-2, averaging 2.5 goals, 3.9 assists, 2.5 penalties and 5.8 penalty minutes while allowing 3.3 goals per game with an .887 save percentage.

INJURIES: Rangers: Jack Johnson: out (sports hernia).

Devils: Jesper Bratt: day to day (undisclosed), Pavel Zacha: day to day (undisclosed).

