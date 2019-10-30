The Lightning are 4-2-0 against opponents from the Atlantic Division. Tampa Bay averages 10.3 penalty minutes per game, the seventh-most in the league. Victor Hedman leads the team serving 13 total minutes.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting this season for the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jesper Bratt leads the Devils with a plus-three in eight games played this season. Taylor Hall has totaled one goal and six assists over the last 10 games for New Jersey.

AD

AD

Mikhail Sergachev leads the Lightning with a plus-6 in 11 games played this season. Steven Stamkos has scored five goals over the last 10 games for Tampa Bay.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lightning: 4-4-2, averaging 2.9 goals, 5.1 assists, 4.5 penalties and 10.5 penalty minutes while giving up 3.2 goals per game with a .908 save percentage.

Devils: 2-5-2, averaging 2.4 goals, 3.9 assists, 4.8 penalties and 11 penalty minutes while giving up 3.3 goals per game with a .873 save percentage.

Devils Injuries: None listed.

Lightning Injuries: Victor Hedman: day to day (undisclosed), Patrick Maroon: day to day (undisclosed), Anthony Cirelli: day to day (undisclosed).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

AD