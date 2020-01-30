The Predators are 12-9-3 in road games. Nashville ranks sixth in the league averaging 3.3 goals per game, led by Filip Forsberg with 16.

In their last meeting on Dec. 7, Nashville won 6-4.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kyle Palmieri leads the Devils with a plus-four in 45 games played this season. Blake Coleman has collected 7 points over the last 10 games for New Jersey.

Roman Josi leads the Predators with 35 total assists and has collected 49 points. Craig Smith has four goals and one assist over the last 10 games for Nashville.

LAST 10 GAMES: Predators: 5-4-1, averaging 2.9 goals, 4.4 assists, 3.9 penalties and 8.7 penalty minutes while giving up 2.8 goals per game with a .912 save percentage.

Devils: 4-5-1, averaging 2.7 goals, 4.6 assists, 3.7 penalties and 10.8 penalty minutes while giving up 3.6 goals per game with a .895 save percentage.

INJURIES: Devils: Louis Domingue: day to day (lower body).

Predators: Colton Sissons: day to day (lower body).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.