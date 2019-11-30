The Rangers are 4-2-0 against the rest of their division. New York is eighth in the NHL recording 9.1 points per game, averaging 3.3 goals and 5.8 assists.

In their last matchup on Oct. 17, New Jersey won 5-2. Matt Tennyson recorded a team-high 2 points for the Devils.

AD

TOP PERFORMERS: Andy Greene leads the Devils with a plus-five in 20 games played this season. Coleman has scored six goals over the last 10 games for New Jersey.

AD

Artemi Panarin has collected 33 total points while scoring 12 goals and totaling 21 assists for the Rangers. Ryan Strome has totaled eight assists over the last 10 games for New York.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rangers: 5-3-2, averaging 3.3 goals, 6.1 assists, 4.7 penalties and 13.2 penalty minutes while giving up 3.7 goals per game with a .895 save percentage.

Devils: 5-5-0, averaging 2.5 goals, 4.1 assists, 3.5 penalties and 7.6 penalty minutes while giving up 2.9 goals per game with a .911 save percentage.

Devils Injuries: Sami Vatanen: out (upper body).

Rangers Injuries: Marc Staal: out (ankle).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

AD