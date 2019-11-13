The Senators are 4-6-0 in Eastern Conference play. Ottawa averages 4.8 penalties per game, the most in the NHL. Mark Borowiecki leads the team with eight total penalties.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting this season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Palmieri leads the Devils with six goals and has totaled 11 points. Jack Hughes has scored four goals over the last 10 games for New Jersey.

Jean-Gabriel Pageau leads the Senators with 12 points, scoring eight goals and adding four assists. Anthony Duclair has collected five goals and three assists over the last 10 games for Ottawa.

LAST 10 GAMES: Senators: 5-5-0, averaging 3.1 goals, five assists, 4.9 penalties and 12.1 penalty minutes while giving up 3.2 goals per game with a .908 save percentage.

Devils: 5-3-2, averaging 2.8 goals, 4.7 assists, 4.6 penalties and 10.6 penalty minutes while giving up three goals per game with a .895 save percentage.

Devils Injuries: Sami Vatanen: day to day (upper body).

Senators Injuries: Jonathan Davidsson: day to day (lower-body).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

