The Flyers are 2-2-0 against the rest of their division. Philadelphia has scored 10 power-play goals, converting on 23.8% of chances.

In their last meeting on Oct. 9, Philadelphia won 4-0.

TOP PERFORMERS: Andy Greene leads the Devils with a plus-three in six games played this season. Palmieri has six goals and one assist over the last 10 games for New Jersey.

Travis Konecny leads the Flyers with six goals and has recorded 13 points. Jakub Voracek has collected 9 points over the last 10 games for Philadelphia.

LAST 10 GAMES: Flyers: 4-5-1, averaging 3.2 goals, 5.2 assists, 3.8 penalties and 8.2 penalty minutes while giving up 3.2 goals per game with a .885 save percentage.

Devils: 2-5-3, averaging 2.8 goals, 4.7 assists, 4.4 penalties and 10.1 penalty minutes while giving up four goals per game with a .859 save percentage.

Devils Injuries: None listed.

Flyers Injuries: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

