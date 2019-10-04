Winnipeg Jets (0-1-0, fifth in the Central Division) vs. New Jersey Devils

Newark, New Jersey; Friday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The New Jersey Devils open the season at home against the Winnipeg Jets on Friday.

New Jersey finished 31-41-10 overall and 20-14-7 at home in the 2018-19 season. The Devils were called for 317 penalties last season averaging 3.9 penalties and 9.1 penalty minutes per game.