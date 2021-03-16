The Sabres are 6-17-4 against division opponents. Buffalo averages just 2.5 penalties per game, the fewest in the NHL. Rasmus Ristolainen leads the team averaging 0.4.
In their last meeting on Feb. 25, New Jersey won 4-3.
TOP PERFORMERS: Miles Wood leads the Devils with eight goals and has 12 points. Travis Zajac has seven assists over the last 10 games for New Jersey.
Sam Reinhart leads the Sabres with 11 goals and has 19 points. Tage Thompson has one goal over the last 10 games for Buffalo.
LAST 10 GAMES: Devils: 1-7-2, averaging 2.1 goals, four assists, 3.2 penalties and 7.4 penalty minutes while giving up 3.5 goals per game with an .874 save percentage.
Sabres: 0-9-1, averaging 1.4 goals, 2.7 assists, 2.6 penalties and 6.6 penalty minutes while allowing 3.8 goals per game with an .881 save percentage.
INJURIES: Devils: None listed.
Sabres: Dylan Cozens: day to day (head), Jake McCabe: out (knee), Will Borgen: out (forearm), Jack Eichel: out (upper body), Linus Ullmark: out (lower body).
